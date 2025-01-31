In Wake of Potomac Crash, Travelers Share Thoughts on Safety of Flying

In the aftermath of a tragic mid-air collision over the Potomac River involving an American Airlines flight and a military aircraft, travelers across the country are expressing a mix of concern and resolve when it comes to flying. While federal investigators continue examining the cause of the crash, the aviation world is once again under the spotlight, prompting questions about safety, pilot training, and potential gaps in air traffic control systems.

Official details remain sparse as the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) conducts a thorough investigation, and the U.S. military has launched its own internal review.

Hoping to gauge travelers’ feelings about flying in light of this high-profile crash, we spoke with passengers at Palm Springs International Airport. Most expressed they were steadfast in their belief flying is safe, but some did mention the recent crash was on their mind.

Despite that flight experts News Channel Three has spoken and statistics of commercial flight accidents reveal flying is among the safest modes of travel for people world wide.