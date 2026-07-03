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Fourth of July grilling safety; what you need to know

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 10:19 AM
Published 10:12 AM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ)- The biggest grilling day of the year, the Fourth of July, it is also the busiest day for grill-related fires.

71 percent of grill for the holiday, followed closely by Memorial Day and Labor day. Grill fires cause an average of 10,600 home fires and 150 million in property damage every year. Grills also send about 21,000 people to the emergency room annually, with burns being the most common injury. July is the peak month for these dangerous accidents. 

Stay tuned for my full story at 6.

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Kiera Seapy

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