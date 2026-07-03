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Coachella Valley Heats Up After the Holiday Weekend

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Published 2:25 PM

Warm, seasonable weather will stick around through the Fourth of July weekend, with plenty of sunshine and only a few passing high clouds. A steady warming trend begins Monday, sending desert highs into the 110s by midweek and increasing heat risk across the Coachella Valley.The Coachella Valley will enjoy warm, yet seasonable weather through the 4th of July holiday weekend. Highs will stay pretty close to normal July averages before a gradual warming trend begins next week.

Some high clouds will drift overhead as subtropical moisture moves through the Southwest, but we should remain dry with plenty of sunshine for fireworks celebrations.

Temperatures will climb fairly steadily Monday through Wednesday, with desert highs reaching 110 to 115 degrees by midweek, leading to the opportunity for moderate to major heat risk across the lower deserts.

After peaking Wednesday, temperatures are expected to ease slightly during the latter half of the week, though conditions will remain hot and slightly above average for this time of year.

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Katie Boer

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