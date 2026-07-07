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Palm Springs Fire vs Palm Springs Police blood drive

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Published 2:02 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ)- Blood donations are at a historic low and the Palm Springs Police and Fire department are teaming up for.a friendly competition for the first time. 

According to the American Red Cross, the number of donors has dropped by roughly 40% over the last two decades. This marks the lowest level of national blood donors in 20 years.

This period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is considered “trauma season,” when hospitals often see more serious injuries from car crashes, ATV accidents, sports injuries, and other summer activities which would raising the need for blood. 

The blood drive is July 9th, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m at O'Donnell Golf Club, 301 N. Belardo Road.

Stay tuned for my full story at 5.

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Kiera Seapy

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