First Alert Weather Alert Wednesday as another winter storm arrives

Skies will be partly cloudy with cool conditions today as a storm approaches. The mountains of Riverside and San Bernardino counties are already seeing some snow.

In advance of that storm, a High Wind Warning goes in place tomorrow at 6 a.m. lasting until 10 p.m. for powerful winds in and around the Valley. A Winter Storm Warning covers the mountains of the region and more crippling snow adds to recent totals.

Winds at Noon tomorrow indicate the gusty nature of the day we expect:

Rain will be fairly light, and arrive between midnight and 9 a.m. Wednesday. Heavier totals for the West Valley are expected.

Snowfall in our mountains will add to totals from last weekend by as much as 1 to 2 feet.

The storms clears out quickly and by Thursday we're breezy but back to sunshine. Highs remain well below our seasonal averages through the weekend.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

