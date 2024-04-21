15 people suffer minor injuries in tram accident at Universal Studios theme park near Los Angeles

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. (AP) — More than a dozen people suffered minor injuries when a tram used for tours crashed into a railing at Universal Studios Hollywood near Los Angeles, authorities and the company said.

Los Angeles County Fire Department units responded shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday to the theme park in Universal City, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) northwest of downtown LA, the agency said in a social media post.

A Universal Studios Hollywood spokesperson confirmed in an email to The Associated Press that there were “multiple minor injuries” but didn’t provide details on the accident.

The fire department said 15 people were transported to hospitals with minor injuries.

Sheriff’s Lt. Maria Abal said the four-car tram used for movie studio backlot tours might have experienced an issue with its brakes.

The California Highway Patrol will lead the investigation, the fire department said.

The tram circuit, called the World-Famous Studio Tour, offers a glimpse behind the scenes of Universal movies including “Jaws” and Jordan Peele’s “Nope.” The theme park will celebrate the 60th anniversary of the tour starting Friday.