A sizzling start to the weekend

Spencer Blum
Published 4:18 PM

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in place through 8:00 PM this evening. The average high temperature for today is 104°. Highs today are roughly ten degrees above average. Be sure to ALWAYS practice heat safety when out and about in the heat.

An Air Quality Alert also remains in place through 6 AM Monday as elevated winds continue to loft sand and dust into the air. Expect some elevated winds in the evenings as temperatures begin to cool for Sunday and early next week. Keep in mind that air quality can change hour by hour and can differ by location. You can always check airnow.gov for the latest air quality data for your location.

A cooling trend will begin tomorrow. Sunday will see highs much closer to the seasonable average, if not slightly above. The first half of this upcoming work week will see temperatures closer to, if not below the average. However, warmer temperatures are in store as we approach next weekend.

