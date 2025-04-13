Tracking warm weather for day three of Coachella ahead of a cooler week

Good morning, and happy third day of Coachella for those attending. Over the last few days, temperatures have been well above average. Now, however, we're tracking a cooling trend that will continue into next week. Temperatures are very mild and comfortable in the upper 60s to lower 70s

Today will be another warm day here in the Coachella Valley. Highs will ride into the mid to upper 90s. Make sure you are practicing heat safety and sun safety! Drink plenty of water and apply sunscreen, as today will have a UV index of 9. That falls in the very high category, which means you can get sunburns very easily.

This week, we will see some pretty interesting interactions in the atmosphere. The areas of low pressure will move over Southern California and somewhat "dance" with each other, bringing cooler temperatures to the entire region. It also will be slightly breezy for Thursday and Friday... just in time for weekend two of Coachella.