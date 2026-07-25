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Bald Eagles

Locals in Big Bear Valley await Jackie’s recovery

By
New
Published 10:12 PM

BIG BEAR VALLEY, CA - The popular bald eagle, Jackie, seen on the eagle nest cam, managed by Friends of Big Bear Valley is currently in critical condition. This follows an attack she recently sustained earlier in the week.

Efforts to save Jackie following the attack haven't gone unnoticed, as she received a life-saving blood-transfusion, while she was being cared for at the Ojai Raptor Center. she is currently receiving intensive care in the nonprofit's urgent care.

Locals and visitors of Big Bear Valley miss the presence of Jackie, with many saying they hope she makes a full recovery soon.

"It's really saddening for the population but I'm still hopefully that she'll make a recovery," said Alex Zamarripa, a frequent hiker of the area.

Although, the community is waiting to hear Jackie's condition progress. Some exciting news is also coming to the area in favor of Jackie and Shadow. Friends of Big Bear Valley recently received the news that they have received $10 million in donation to save the land the pair currently reside on.

The property was intended for a development of 50 custom homes and a marina, approved by the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors, but with the help of the money, it allows the San Bernardino Mountains Land Trust to buy the property.

The land is safe for the eagles to continue their lives. All Jackie has to do now is make a full recovery to return to the skies once more.

Article Topic Follows: Bald Eagles

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Gabriella Salguero

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