A 26-year-old constable was run over by a truck he pulled over, police say

By Holly Yan, CNN

A young constable was struck and killed by the truck he had pulled over during a traffic stop, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Saskatchewan said.

Shelby Patton, 26, was following two suspects who were in a stolen truck from Manitoba on Saturday morning, Saskatchewan RCMP Commanding Officer and Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said.

“Constable Patton initiated a traffic stop with the truck in the town of Wolseley. During the course of the stop, while outside of his police vehicle, Constable Patton was struck and killed by the truck,” Blackmore said.

“The truck then left the scene and was later located in a rural area northeast of Francis, Saskatchewan.”

Two suspects, a man and a woman, were found and arrested in a field with the help of RCMP police dogs, authorities said.

“I would like to express sincere appreciation to a member of the public who provided medical assistance to Constable Patton until emergency responders could arrive. Also, to farmers in the area who provided assistance to our responding police officers who arrested the suspects,” Blackmore said

Patton, a husband, brother and son, worked at the RCMP Indian Head detachment since 2015.

“This morning I, along with the Indian Head Detachment Commander and Saskatchewan RCMP Chaplain, had to tell Constable Patton’s wife the difficult news that he is not coming home,” Blackmore said Saturday. “I am heartbroken for her and her family.”

Flags at every RCMP detachment across the province will remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of Patton’s funeral, Blackmore said. Funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days.

“Although we wear a police uniform, we are regular people, going to our job each day, just as everyone else does,” Blackmore said. “Constable Patton will not come home from doing his job protecting the public.”

