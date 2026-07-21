Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Seasonable today, significant heat on the way

By
today at 6:34 AM
Published 6:07 AM

Today may be the mildest day of the week, with highs close to seasonal norms.

High pressure building in will bringing a lengthy heatwave that will last well into next week.

Dew points will also be on the rise through the end of the week. There will be a slight chance of scattered thunderstorms in the mountains and high desert for both Thursday and Friday.

An Extreme Heat Watch (which will become a warning) is set for Wednesday through Monday, as temps will soar to the one-teens for several days.

Highs will be as hot as 115 degrees (and maybe even hotter in some areas) through the weekend and into early next week.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.