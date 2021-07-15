New York is under a heat advisory. It will feel like 100 degrees

cnn-other

By Allison Chinchar, CNN Meteorologist

Over 15 million people are under a heat advisory across portions of New York and New Jersey on Thursday and Friday, when temperatures are expected reach several degrees above normal.

“Heat index values up to 99 today and heat index values up to 103 expected Friday,” the National Weather Service Office in New York said.

The heat advisories begin at 11 a.m. Thursday and continue through Friday until 8 p.m. This will be a two-day event, where conditions will be very hot during the day and not cool off very much at night.

The weather service in New York also said Friday will be the hotter of the two days.

“Urbanized areas could see heat indices reaching 99-103 degrees in the afternoon. Surrounding areas such as the lower Hudson Valley and southern Connecticut will likely see heat indices around 93-97 for the day,” the weather service said.

Newark and New York City, both of which are under heat advisories Thursday, also happen to rank in the top three worst cities for urban heat.

While other areas of the Northeast may not have heat advisories in place, it does not mean they will not be feeling the heat and humidity.

The weather service in Philadelphia said that highs will be a few degrees above seasonal averages, combined with very high humidity levels. As a result, heat index values will likely top out in the upper 90s but not quite reach 100.

Those high humidity levels will also help fuel some afternoon thunderstorms in the area, though no severe storms are expected.

If the heat alone wasn’t enough, there are also air quality alerts out for five states in the Northeast due to high concentrations of air pollution.

“The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has issued a code orange air quality alert Thursday,” the weather service office in Philadelphia said in their alert statement. “A code orange air quality alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Sensitive groups include children, the elderly, or people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases.

“The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.”

