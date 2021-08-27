cnn-other

By Jodi Upchurch, CNN

Rudy Giuliani doesn’t shy away from a public shave, a plane wing clips a moving car, and late-night hosts get tongue-tied over the new Pfizer vaccine name. These are the must-watch videos of the week.

High-speed Hyperloop

Virgin Hyperloop’s aerodynamic pods could transport riders up to 670 mph. While the technology has a long road ahead of it, this is what the hyperloop could look like.

Shaving time off his commute

Rudy Giuliani was caught on camera shaving his face at an airport dining area, launching an online debate about the etiquette of public grooming.

Plane clips moving car

A plane making an emergency landing clipped a car driving down a California highway. A woman and her granddaughter speak about the dramatic event.

Internet has fun with Pfizer vaccine name

The Pfizer vaccine’s new name, Comirnaty, is getting raked over the coals. The word is a mash-up of “Covid-19 immunity” + “mRNA” in the middle, and is meant to evoke “community.” It’s pronounced koe-mir’-na-tee, according to the FDA.

Former nurse says she makes $200K a month on OnlyFans

OnlyFans reversed its decision to ban sexually explicit content on the platform after backlash from creators like Allie Rae, who earn a living on the site.

