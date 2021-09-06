“I will face this match with a smile”: Brazilian football hero Pelé announces surgery to remove tumor

cnn-other

By Mitchell McCluskey and Marcia Reverdosa, CNN

Brazilian football hero Pelé underwent surgery to remove a tumor from his right colon last Saturday, he announced on social media on Monday.

The news of the surgery follows Pelé’s denial of reports that he had fainted last week, when he said that he was good health and receiving routine examinations.

The sports icon is recovering well in the ICU following the removal of the tumor, according to his doctors at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein in São Paulo.

During one of the cardiovascular and laboratory tests, doctors had found a suspicious lesion in his right colon, which was discovered to be a tumor, said Dr. Fabio Narsi and Dr. Miguel Cendoroglo Neto in a statement.

“My friends, thank you very much for the kind messages. I thank God for feeling very well and for allowing Dr. Fábio and Dr. Miguel to take care of my health,” Pelé said in a post on social media.

“Fortunately, I’m used to celebrating great victories alongside you. I will face this match with a smile on my face, a lot of optimism and joy for living surrounded by the love of my family and friends,” Pelé said.

Reporting from CNN's Mitchell McCluskey in Atlanta and Marcia Reverdosa in São Paulo.