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Dangerous Heat Continues Across the Coachella Valley Into Monday

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Published 3:40 PM

Happy Friday! Extreme Heat continues to remain the #1 story across the Coachella Valley, with highs between 115-117 today through Saturday.

An Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect through Monday as dangerously hot afternoons combine with overnight lows in the upper 80s and low 90s, offering very little relief post sunset which will keep HeatRisk in the major to locally extreme category.

While monsoonal moisture lingers through today, most valley communities will stay dry, with only a slight chance of an isolated mountain thunderstorm and perhaps a few extra clouds by Sunday. Dewpoints aren't terrible, but do remain elevated. 

Sunday and Monday will be just a touch cooler, but temperatures still remain well above average before a little bit of a cooldown arrives Tuesday.

An Air Quality Alert also remains in effect for elevated ozone and other pollutants due to our current heat wave.

If you have to spend extended time outdoors, PLEASE take extra precautions.

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Katie Boer

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