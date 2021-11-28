Magnitude 7.5 earthquake shakes Peru

By Claudia Rebaza, CNN

A magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck Peru early Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Study (USGS) and Peru’s National Seismology Center.

The earthquake’s epicenter was reported in the Amazonas region but was also felt in the capital of Lima and other neighboring towns.

It had a recorded depth of 112 km.

No major damage or tsunami alerts have been reported yet.

Earlier on Sunday, a magnitude 5.2 earthquake hit the country with the epicenter in El Callao, Lima.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.