

CNN

By Austin Mabeus, CNN

A family escapes a house fire thanks to a boy’s quick thinking, Jimmy Kimmel has a touching moment, and an Uber driver helps a stranded teen in need. These are the must-watch videos of the week.

Child saves his family

A 9-year-old boy is credited with saving his family after alerting his parents to a fire that broke out in the home office.

Dramatic collapse

A boulder collapsed and fell on three boats in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, killing at least 10 people and injuring 32, according to Brazilian state media Agência Brasil.

Kimmel’s emotional tribute

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel fought back tears talking about his friend Bob Saget during his monologue on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Being “uber” helpful

Trapped for hours on I-95 because of a winter storm, Uber driver Davante Williams helped book his teenage passenger a hotel room after her train trip was canceled and she couldn’t get home.

Close to collapse

The Carioca dam is located in Brazil’s Minas Gerais state, which has been under heavy rainfall since the beginning of the year.

