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Heat wave intensifies as Extreme Heat Warning continues

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Published 3:32 PM

The dangerous heat only gets worse across the Coachella Valley into weekend, with highs climbing a couple more degrees today before peaking Saturday around 115-120 degrees in the hottest communities.

An Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect through Monday evening as very warm overnight lows in the upper 80s and low 90s continue to provide extremely little relief after sunset. That keeps our HeatRisk in the major to locally extreme category.

A little lingering monsoonal moisture will also keep conditions feeling a bit more uncomfortable, even though we're not expecting any rain. Dew points across the valley have been in the 60s today--though several locations even saw 70s.

That's only making temps feel worse. We cool off just a touch early next week, but temperatures will still stay well above average with highs in the lower one-teens before another warming trend develops toward the end of next week and the start of August.



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Katie Boer

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