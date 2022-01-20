Two men arrested in UK as part of investigation into Texas synagogue standoff, police say

By Rob Picheta and Sharon Braithwaite, CNN

Two men have been arrested in the UK cities of Birmingham and Manchester as part of the ongoing investigation into the Texas synagogue hostage standoff, Greater Manchester Police said Thursday in a statement.

The FBI identified Malik Faisal Akram, a 44-year-old British national, as the man who held four people hostage at a Colleyville, Texas synagogue in an hours-long standoff on Saturday.

Akram had arrived in the United States via New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport in late December, a US law enforcement source familiar with the investigation told CNN.

He was known to UK security services and had been the subject of a brief investigation in 2020, a UK official told CNN Tuesday, but the investigation was closed when authorities determined Akram to no longer be a threat.

This is a breaking story. More details soon.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.