Katy Perry played it cool during a wardrobe malfunction, firefighters pulled a stranded pooch from the Los Angeles River, and Will Smith stole the show at the Oscars — for all the wrong reasons. These are your must-watch videos of the week.

The slap heard ’round the world

Actor Will Smith walked onstage at the 94th Academy Awards and hit comedian Chris Rock after he made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Moments later, he won his first Oscar.

Paw patrol

Firefighters worked nearly two hours to rescue a dog trapped in a strong current in the Los Angeles River.

A ripping good time

Katy Perry was performing her hit song “Teenage Dream” with “American Idol” contestants when her pants split — causing the singer to smoothly play off the wardrobe malfunction.

Touching tribute

Miley Cyrus broke down on stage while singing an emotional tribute to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away unexpectedly at 50 years old.

A case of mistaken identity

On a recent episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” Star Trek star Chris Pine recounted how he had some fun with a fan who mistook him for 90s actor Joey Lawrence at an Oscars after-party.

