Obama returned to the White House with zingers, a climate activist glued himself to a microphone, and a man found a 7-foot snake coiled up in his couch. These are the must-watch videos of the week.

Obama returns with jokes

During his first visit back to the White House after leaving office, former President Barack Obama poked fun at his former VP, President Joe Biden.

His sticking point

A climate activist glued his hand to a microphone during a live interview in what he says was a protest against the media for not using their platforms to address fossil fuels.

Couch s-s-surfing

A slithery surprise shocked a California man who found a 7-foot snake coiled up behind a couch cushion. CNN affiliate KGTV reports.

Record-setting pipes

10-year-old Victory Brinker holds the Guinness World Record for the world’s youngest opera singer. In addition to professional performances, she was also on “America’s Got Talent.”

A dangerous dive

Two Florida teen divers ran into two great white sharks in the span of 48 hours. One of the teens was even able to touch the predator.

