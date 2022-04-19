Boris Johnson says he didn't know party was illegal after being fined for breaking Covid lockdown.

By Rob Picheta, CNN

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has apologized for breaking his own Covid-19 restrictions, but claimed he didn’t know the 2020 birthday gathering thrown in his honor was an illegal party, in his first comments to lawmakers since he was fined by police last week.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

