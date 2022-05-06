Must-watch videos of the week
By Austin Mabeus, CNN
Dave Chappelle has a frightening encounter on stage, a toddler steals the show during a wedding, and a powerful tornado is captured on camera. These are the must-watch videos of the week.
Scary moment during comedy show
Comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked during a stand-up performance at a comedy festival in Los Angeles.
Not yet
A Shanghai care home resident was sent to the morgue in a body bag after being mistaken for dead. A bystander caught the moment where staff discovered the man was still alive. CNN’s Rosemary Church reports.
Underwater smackdown
Talk about a cage match! Watch lobster vs. octopus in a lobster trap. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports.
Seizing the spotlight
Newlywed Kristie Mihelich says this moment with her 3-year-old son, captured on video by a guest at her wedding, is one of the highlights of motherhood.
Nature’s fury on display
A surveillance camera captured a tornado ripping trees out of the ground as it passed through Andover, Kansas.
