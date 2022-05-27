

By Colby Hentges, CNN

‘SNL’ goodbyes, a “Don’t Say Gay” graduation speech, little league dance moves, and a pair of topless rescues. These are the must-watch videos of the week.

‘SNL’ farewells from three cast members

During the season finale of “Saturday Night Live,” several longtime cast members said their goodbyes.

Proud of his curls

The class president at a Florida high school says he wasn’t allowed to share his experience as a gay student in his graduation speech or how the state’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law will affect students like him, so he got creative.

‘I was not expecting all that’

A Manteca, California, little leaguer is an internet star after his enthusiastic walk to home plate went viral. CNN affiliate KOVR spoke to the boy’s mom about his newfound fame.

Not all heroes wear clothes

Video shows a mom who was breastfeeding her baby save her pet goose from a bald eagle. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports on a memorable avian rescue.

Helicopter heroes to the rescue

A helicopter paramedic rescued a man stuck on a 500-foot cliff in California.

