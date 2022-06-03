

Adorable animals, heroic rescues, and a brazen vandal. These are the must-watch videos of the week.

Sloth saved with super speed

After a baby sloth fell from a tall tree, staff members at the Jaguar Rescue Center in Costa Rica worked to make sure it was healthy before reuniting it with its mom.

Dramatic rescues from drowning

Surveillance video captured the dramatic rescue of a 4-year-old boy who was drowning at an apartment complex pool in Lawrence, Kansas.

Woodpecker tangles with redhead

Would you be this calm if a woodpecker got tangled in your hair? CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports on the entanglement and the brother who came to the rescue.

Mona Lisa still smiling

A man who disguised himself as a handicapped woman in a wheelchair threw a cake at Da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa.” CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports on the creaming of a masterpiece in Paris.

Prince Louis at the Queen’s jubilee

CNN’s Max Foster reports on the youngest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, at the Queen’s jubilee. During the royal flypast, the four-year-old prince had a moment on the balcony.

