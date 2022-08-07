JetBlue airplane clips wing of Southwest jet at LaGuardia Airport, FAA says

By Chris Boyette, CNN

The wing of a JetBlue Airways plane clipped the wing of a Southwest Airlines jet at New York’s LaGuardia Airport Sunday morning, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

As JetBlue Flight 2519 was being pushed back from its gate at around 9:40 a.m. Sunday, the plane’s left wingtip hit the right wingtip of an empty Southwest plane parked at an adjacent gate, the FAA said in a statement.

FAA air traffic controllers were not directing the aircraft when the accident occurred, the agency said.

No injuries were reported, according to the FAA.

The JetBlue aircraft was an Airbus A320 and the Southwest plane was a Boeing 737, the FAA said.

“We are aware that an aircraft belonging to another airline came in contact with a portion of the wing of a Southwest Airlines aircraft that was parked at a gate at New York’s LaGuardia Airport,” Southwest Airlines said in a statement. “There were no Crew Members or Passengers onboard at the time and the aircraft is now out of service to allow our Teams to make necessary repairs.”

