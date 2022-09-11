Queen begins final journey as coffin taken from Balmoral Castle to Scotland’s capital



The Queen’s coffin has left Balmoral Castle and is traveling to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland, marking the beginning of the royal matriarch’s final journey ahead of her funeral in London on September 19.

Britain’s longest-serving monarch died Thursday at the age of 96 at her Scottish country estate in Balmoral.

Her son, now King Charles III, pledged the rest of his life to the monarchy after he was formally confirmed as the new King of the United Kingdom during a ceremony at St. James’s Palace on Saturday.

Crowds lined parts of the route that the royal cortege journeyed along. Buckingham Palace said the hearse will make its way to the Scottish capital “in a manner that will allow people to witness the move to the Palace of Holyroodhouse.”

The wreath lying on top of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin consists of flowers gathered from Balmoral, according to Buckingham Palace. It was made of sweet peas — one of the Queen’s favorite flowers — dahlias, phlox, white heather and pine fir.

The coffin had been resting in the ballroom at Balmoral Castle, where estate staff could pay their last respects, a senior palace official said.

At 10 a.m. local time (5 a.m. ET) the coffin left Balmoral for a six-hour journey through Scotland to the official Scottish residence of the British royal family.

Having passed through several Scottish villages, it is scheduled to journey on to the cities of Aberdeen and Dundee and then make its way down the Royal Mile in Edinburgh.

The coffin will subsequently arrive at the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where it will be greeted with an honor guard made up of the Royal Regiment of Scotland who will perform a royal salute in the forecourt.

The coffin will be transferred to the palace’s Throne Room, where household staff will be able to pay their final respects to the late monarch — similar to how the coffin was placed in the ballroom at Balmoral.

On Monday, the coffin will proceed down the Royal Mile to St Giles’ Cathedral for a service of prayer and reflection attended by the King and Queen Consort and royal family members, as well as a congregation made up “from all areas of Scottish society,” the senior palace official said.

Afterward, the coffin will rest there for 24 hours to allow the Scottish public to see it, in a tradition known as lying in state.

The coffin will then be flown from Edinburgh to London on Tuesday evening.

The following day, the coffin will be moved again, from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall for the lying in state, which will end on the morning of the state funeral.

On the morning of September 19 — a public holiday across the UK — the Queen’s lying in state will end. The coffin will then travel in procession once more to Westminster Abbey for the state funeral.

After the funeral, the coffin will be taken again in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch. From there, it will travel to Windsor. Once in Windsor, the hearse will travel to St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle for the committal service.

