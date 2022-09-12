2 dead, including Toronto police officer, and 3 others wounded in 2 shootings in Ontario

By Artemis Moshtaghian and Steve Almasy, CNN

A Toronto police officer who was taking a lunch break during training was shot and killed in Mississauga by a suspect who later was taken into custody in Hamilton after a second deadly shooting, authorities said at a media briefing Monday night.

Authorities said another person was wounded in Mississauga. The suspect fled to Milton and is thought to have shot three more people, killing one, police said.

Constable Andrew Hong, 48, of the Toronto police’s traffic unit was shot at close range and died at the scene, Chief James Ramer told reporters.

“This is devastating news for his family and for all members of the Toronto Police Service and our entire policing community,” the chief said. “We will lean on each other while we work to support Constable Hong’s family, and each other, in our grief.”

Hong is survived by his wife and two children. He had been with the department for 22 years.

Peel Regional Police in Mississauga earlier said they were called to the scene of a shooting that took place at the intersection of Argentia Road and Winston Churchill Boulevard where two people were shot just after 2 p.m. ET.

The victim who was taken to a hospital has “life-altering wounds” and is at a trauma center, Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah said at the briefing. He called the shooting of the constable an ambush.

After the suspect fled, three people were shot on Bronte Street South in neighboring Milton, Halton Regional Police said. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were transported to a hospital, according to police. Their conditions were not immediately available.

“We believe that this was the same suspect who was involved in the shooting here in Mississauga,” Duraiappah said.

The suspect — who Peel police said was wearing all black with a yellow construction vest — was taken into custody, according to Halton Regional Police.

Both police agencies said they are investigating the connection between the two incidents and believe they are linked to the same person.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted about the shootings in Ontario late Monday.

“My thoughts, and the thoughts of many others, are with all those who knew the police officer killed in the line of duty in Mississauga today,” Trudeau tweeted. “We’re also thinking of those who were injured in today’s shootings — we’re wishing you a full recovery.”

Milton, Mississauga and Hamilton are not far west of Toronto.

