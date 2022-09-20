American Airlines to introduce premium suites with privacy doors

By Marnie Hunter, CNN

Privacy doors and lie-flat seats with a chaise lounge option are features of the new premium suites American Airlines plans to roll out on its long-haul fleet.

The Flagship Suite seats will be available on all Airbus A321XLR and Boeing 787-9 deliveries beginning in 2024, American Airlines announced Tuesday.

“We believe our Flagship Suite product provides customers with what they desire most on a long-haul flight: privacy doors, lie-flat seating, direct aisle access and more personal space,” the airline said in a statement.

The airline also said it will refresh its Boeing 777-300ER interiors and retrofit those aircraft with Flagship Suite seats starting in late 2024.

Premium economy seating

More premium economy seating will also be added to American’s long-haul aircraft.

A new premium economy seat design doubles the amount of in-seat storage space, the airline says, and features headrest wings for increased privacy and larger in-seat entertainment screens.

By 2026, American said its premium seating on its long-haul fleet will grow by more than 45%.

American said it will continue to offer Flagship Business on existing Boeing 787-8, Boeing 787-9 and Boeing 777-200 aircraft that are part of its current fleet.

Its Flagship First product, currently only offered on Boeing 777-300ER and Airbus A321T aircraft, will become Flagship Suite seats when the aircraft are retrofitted, starting in late 2024 for the Boeing 777-300ER and at a future date for the Airbus A321T, American said.

