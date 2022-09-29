Airports closures and flight cancellations continue as Ian lashes Florida

By Marnie Hunter, CNN

A number of Florida airports remained closed on Thursday with thousands of flights canceled in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

Just before midnight on Wednesday, Jacksonville International Airport tweeted that its airport terminal had closed and all Thursday flights were canceled. The airport didn’t say when it would reopen.

Key West International Airport reopened at 7 a.m. Thursday, the airport said on its website.

Orlando International Airport tweeted an operational update Thursday morning, saying commercial operations were expected to resume sometime Friday. “Whenever a specific time is decided, we’ll share it on our social media channels and website,” the statement said.

The airports below remain closed, according to information from the Federal Aviation Administration’s airport status map.

While most of the airports have not announced reopening plans, the FAA map gave the following estimated reopening times, as of noon ET Thursday:

• Daytona Beach International expected to reopen at 6 p.m. ET October 5

• Orlando International expected to reopen at 10:30 a.m. ET Friday

• Sarasota-Bradenton International expected to reopen at 7:59 p.m. ET Thursday

• Southwest Florida International (Fort Myers-Lee County) expected to reopen at noon ET Friday

• St. Pete-Clearwater International expected to reopen Friday at noon ET Friday

• Tampa International expected to reopen on at noon ET Friday.

Travelers are advised to check airport websites and social media postings as well as with their airlines for specific information and to confirm timing.

Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport are open, but some flights have been delayed and canceled.

Flight cancellations

Just over 2,000 Thursday flights in the United States had been canceled by noon ET, according to data from flight tracking site FlightAware. More than 2,100 US flights were canceled on Wednesday.

The airports in Orlando, Tampa and Jacksonville were leading with the most cancellations at noon Thursday.

Almost 1,050 flights scheduled for Friday had also been canceled by noon Thursday.

Roughly 400 Southwest Airlines flights scheduled for Thursday had been canceled by noon ET, according to FlightAware. Delta Air Lines and American Airlines had canceled more than 250 flights each.

American customers traveling through airports in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas can rebook flights without change fees.

Other US carriers, including Delta, Southwest and United, have also introduced flexible policies for impacted passengers.

As the storm approached, the FAA said in a statement that it was “closely monitoring Hurricane Ian and its path,” underscoring that it does not cancel commercial flights.

“Before any storm hits, we prepare and protect air traffic control facilities and equipment along the projected storm path so operations can quickly resume after the hurricane passes to support disaster relief efforts.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Pete Muntean, Gregory Wallace and Forrest Brown contributed to this report. Top image: The arrival and departures board lists numerous flight cancellations at Tampa International Airport on September 27, 2022. (Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images)