More than 1,000 teddy bears left in Queen Elizabeth tribute will be donated to children’s charity

By Zoe Sottile, CNN

More than 1,000 teddy bears left in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II will be donated to a children’s charity, Buckingham Palace announced.

The teddy bears — some in the image of beloved British children’s character Paddington Bear — were left outside the royal residences in London and Windsor, according to a Saturday news release from the royal family.

The bears will be professionally cleaned and donated to Barnardo’s, a British children’s charity. The organization provides support services for vulnerable children and young adults.

Queen Elizabeth II served as the charity’s patron from 1983 to 2016, according to its website. Queen Consort Camilla became the Barnardo’s patron in 2016.

The teddy bears are among thousands of tributes left outside the royal residences as well as at two formal tribute areas in London after the Queen died on September 8th. The Royal Parks Charity worked with a group of almost 200 volunteers to “sensitively” clear the tribute gardens later in September, says the release.

“Those involved in the project hope the teddy bears will be much loved for many years to come by children supported by Barnardo’s, whilst understanding the story behind the bears and how they came to be donated,” the release goes on.

