Liz Cheney calls election results ‘clear victory for team normal’ and rejection of Trump

Rep. Liz Cheney on Thursday said the results of this week’s midterm elections were “a clear victory for Team Normal,” and a “rejection of the toxicity” of former President Donald Trump.

“I think that it was a clear victory for Team Normal, and we have a huge amount of work to do,” said Cheney, speaking at the Anti-Defamation League’s Never Is Now Summit on Antisemitism and Hate.

“But I think that you saw in really important races around the country people coming together to say we believe in democracy,” the Wyoming Republican added. “We believe in standing up for the Constitution, and for the Republic. And a real rejection of the toxicity, and the hate, and vitriol, and of Donald Trump.”

Cheney, the vice chair of the House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, will be leaving office in fewer than two months, following a resounding defeat in her August primary to a Trump-backed challenger. Her continued criticism of Trump for his role in inciting the attack on the US Capitol was seen as a key factor in her defeat.

But Cheney made clear Thursday that she is intent on trying to shape the next session of Congress and stop — or limit — the scope of a potential Republican majority not committed to protecting democracy.

“I think that the changes that we’re seeing in terms of, you know, bipartisanship on behalf of the Constitution, for example, in terms of my campaigning for some of my colleagues who happen to be Democrats, reflects the challenges and the threats that we’re facing as a nation,” Cheney said.

In the weeks leading up to Election Day, Cheney had crossed party lines to stump for two moderate Democrats in highly competitive House races.

“And I think that for me, as well as for my colleagues on the other side of the aisle, there’s just been a real recognition of we don’t minimize our policy disagreements,” Cheney said.

“We absolutely have policy disagreements, but we recognize that there’s something much bigger and more at stake and that we have to come together and stand for fundamental democratic principles, stand for the rule of law. And that in order to defeat the anti-democratic forces at work in our country today, it’s going to require a level of bipartisanship that you might not have seen otherwise,” Cheney said.

Asked about the rise in hate speech, Cheney said, “What we know from history is that you cannot tolerate hate speech, and in particular you cannot tolerate antisemitism.”

“Both parties talk about that we need to be a big tent and that’s right. But we also on both sides need to be able to say there are some views that must never be in the tent,” Cheney added. “There are some views that cannot be accepted.”

