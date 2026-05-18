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Breezes Ease & Warmer Weather Returns

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Published 3:47 PM

Temperatures are gradually warming back up across the Coachella Valley after a breezy and cooler start to the week. Winds will continue to ease some today after a windy First Alert Weather Alert weekend.  Today and tomorrow highs remain about 5-10 degrees below normal, but we'll warm up more into the mid to upper 90s by midweek.

A weak offshore flow pattern will help keep conditions mostly sunny and dry inland through Wednesday, though coastal spots will see some marine layer and fog. By late Wednesday into Thursday, the marine layer deepens just enough to push some of those extra clouds more inland into portions of the valleys--but should stay primarily west of the mountains.

Temperatures remain pretty steady, warming up through the end of the week and into the weekend with very minor day-to-day changes expected. Afternoon highs will generally run a few degrees above average by late week, but overall conditions stay fairly normal for late May across the Coachella Valley. We could jump back into triple digits by next Monday. 

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Katie Boer

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