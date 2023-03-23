Nigerian senator guilty of organ harvesting plot, UK court rules

By CNN’s Catherine Nicholls

A Nigerian senator was found guilty of plotting to harvest organs on Thursday, at the UK’s Old Bailey Court, the Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement.

Senator Ike Ekweremadu, his wife Beatrice and Dr. Obinna Obeta were found guilty of trafficking a 21-year-old street trader to the UK to provide a kidney for the Ekweremadus’ daughter, according to the statement.

The Crown Prosecution Service reported that the victim was brought to the UK after being offered money and the promise of work in the UK, but that he did not know that he was expected to provide a kidney in return.

After medical professionals became suspicious about the circumstances surrounding the donation and called it off, the victim was left to sleep on the streets for three days before approaching authorities at Staines Police Station on May 5, 2022.

“This was a horrific plot to exploit a vulnerable victim by trafficking him to the UK for the purpose of transplanting his kidney,” said Joanne Jakymec, Chief Crown Prosecutor.

“The convicted defendants showed utter disregard for the victim’s welfare, health and well-being and used their considerable influence to a high degree of control throughout, with the victim having limited understanding of what was really going on here.”

Detective Inspector Esther Richardson from the Met’s Modern Slavery and Exploitation Command, said: “This is a landmark conviction and we commend the victim for his bravery in speaking against these offenders.”

