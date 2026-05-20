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Local Forecast

Modest warming into the Memorial Day weekend

By
Updated
today at 6:11 AM
Published 6:00 AM

Highs today will hit seasonal averages (96) by late this afternoon.

Expect some breeziness late this afternoon and evening, but generally winds are fairly light.

An Air Quality Alert for blowing smoke is in place in areas West of the Coachella Valley today, but that smoke advisory is moving farther East.

High warm up into the upper 90s, but for the most part, we avoid triple digits through the Memorial Day holiday. Temps cool into the lower 90s by Tuesday.

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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