Skip to Content
cnn-other
By
Published 2:59 PM

New photographs of King Charles III and Queen Camilla released ahead of coronation

<i>Hugo Burnand/Buckingham Palace via AP</i><br/>In this March 2023 photo released by Buckingham Palace
AP
Hugo Burnand/Buckingham Palace via AP
In this March 2023 photo released by Buckingham Palace

By Hafsa Khalil, CNN

New photographs of Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla have been released by Buckingham Palace on Friday.

The three images were taken by photographer Hugo Burnand in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace last month, according to a statement from the palace.

In one photo, Charles is shown sitting in a gilded mahogany and green silk armchair from 1828, while Camilla is seated in a gilded wood and blue silk upholstered bergère dating to around 1812.

The Blue Drawing Room originally served as the palace ballroom before the present ballroom was created in 1855, according to the Buckingham Palace website.

Burnand is no stranger to the royal family, having photographed the weddings of both Charles and Camilla in 2005 and Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011.

Serving as a backdrop for the photographs is the state portrait of King George V, painted after his coronation in 1911.

The coronation of Charles and Camilla will take place at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Sign up for CNN’s Royal News, a weekly dispatch bringing you the inside track on the royal family, what they are up to in public and what’s happening behind palace walls.

Article Topic Follows: cnn-other

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content