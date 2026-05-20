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Gradual Warming into Very Nice Memorial Day Weekend

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Published 3:43 PM

Temperatures across the desert remain pretty close to seasonal through the Memorial Day weekend with highs climbing into the upper 90s—maybe a few communities briefly flirting with triple digits. Overall, the holiday forecast looks really comfortable--certainly by late May standards with lots of sunshine and relatively light winds expected through Monday.

A weak area of low pressure lingering over SoCal keeps a little marine influence in place for the coast, however, night and morning low clouds and fog really stay west of the mountains and out of our hair.

I'm watching typical late-day breezes developing near the passes and the desert slopes, but gusts stay primarily in the 15-25mph range through the weekend.

Looking ahead to next week, a stronger weather system dropping into the Pacific Northwest will contribute to slighter cooler temperatures by Tuesday and Wednesday. That system will also increase winds across the mountains and desert passes. Gustier conditions are possible by mid next week with gusts 30-45mph possible. 

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Katie Boer

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