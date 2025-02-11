See February’s full snow moon and the last of the planetary parade

By Ashley Strickland, CNN

(CNN) — Look up this week for February’s full snow moon and to catch the last glimpse of a visible parade of planets in the night sky before they fade from view.

This phase of the moon will peak at 8:53 a.m. ET Wednesday, but the glowing orb will appear full through Thursday evening, according to NASA.

The moon takes its name from the heavy snowfall typically associated with February, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac. Different indigenous tribes also have similar associations with February’s full moon. The Comanche people know it as the sleet moon, the Lakota tribe’s name for the full moon translates to “when trees crack because of cold,” and the Wishram people’s designation means “shoulder to shoulder around the fire moon.”

Meanwhile, four planets are visible to the naked eye at the same time after sunset through mid-February, according to NASA.

While some may rush to call this parade a special alignment of the planets, there’s nothing unusual about viewing a couple planets around this time of day — although seeing four or five bright planets in the night sky at once is less common. Planets always appear along a line in the sky because they all orbit the sun in a mostly flat plane called the ecliptic.

Venus shines brightly in the west, while amber orange-colored Mars is visible high up in the eastern sky. Jupiter appears bright overhead, and Saturn will faintly appear low in the western sky for the 60 minutes after sunset.

In late February, Mercury will appear directly above the horizon, shining brightly as dusk falls.

Full moons

Here are the rest of the full moons to anticipate this year.

March 14: Worm moon

April 12: Pink moon

May 12: Flower moon

June 11: Strawberry moon

July 10: Buck moon

August 9: Sturgeon moon

September 7: Corn moon

October 6: Harvest moon

November 5: Beaver moon

December 4: Cold moon

Solar and lunar eclipses

In 2025, there will be two partial solar eclipses. A partial solar eclipse occurs when the moon moves between the sun and Earth, but none of the celestial bodies are perfectly aligned, according to NASA.

Unlike during a total solar eclipse, the moon only blocks part of the sun’s face, creating a crescent shape in which it appears the moon is taking a “bite” out of the sun.

The first partial solar eclipse will happen on March 29, and it will be visible across parts of Europe, Asia, Africa, and North and South America.

The second partial solar eclipse will fall on September 21 and be visible over parts of Australia and Antarctica as well as some islands in the Pacific Ocean.

There will also be two total lunar eclipses that occur during the March and September full moon events. A lunar eclipse, which causes the moon to look dark or dimmed, occurs when Earth is between the sun and moon and the three celestial objects line up in a row so that the moon passes into our planet’s shadow.

When the moon is within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, called the umbra, it takes on a reddish hue, which has led to the nickname “blood moon” for a lunar eclipse, according to NASA. That shadow isn’t perfect, so faint sunbeams sneak around the shadow’s edges on all sides in the colors of a sunset, bathing the moon in brilliant, warm hues.

The first total lunar eclipse will be visible between March 13 and March 14 and cross over Western Europe, parts of Asia, parts of Australia, Western Africa, North and South America, and Antarctica. The second total lunar eclipse will occur between September 7 and September 8 and be visible from Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, parts of eastern South America, Alaska and Antarctica.

Check Time and Date’s website to see when each of these eclipses will appear and the locations that will be able to view them.

Meteor showers

Here are peak dates for upcoming annual meteor showers, according to the American Meteor Society.

Lyrids: April 21-22

Eta Aquariids: May 3-4

Southern Delta Aquariids: July 29-30

Alpha Capricornids: July 29-30

Perseids: August 12-13

Draconids: October 8-9

Orionids: October 22-23

Southern Taurids: November 3-4

Northern Taurids: November 8-9

Leonids: November 16-17

Geminids: December 12-13

Ursids: December 21-22

