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Weather

Warm Memorial Day Weekend Ahead

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Published 3:43 PM

Temperatures across the Coachella Valley stay pretty close to seasonal through the Memorial Day weekend with highs hovering in the upper 90s and a few warmer flirting with triple digits. Overall, the holiday weekend looks very comfortable by May standards with plenty of sunshine and just some seasonal breezes expected.

We’ll continue monitoring air quality as smoke from several Southern California wildfires drifts into the desert. Don't be surprised to see hazy skies at times. Sensitive groups or those with respiratory issues should continue paying attention to local AQI levels through the weekend.

Looking ahead to next week, a stronger weather system dropping into the Pacific Northwest will bring cooler temperatures and gustier winds Tuesday and Wednesday. Wind gusts between 30-45 mph are possible across the mountains and deserts before calmer, warmer weather returns later next week.

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Katie Boer

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