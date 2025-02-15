Earth’s magnetic field triggers a superpower in sea turtles that makes them ‘dance’

By Ashley Strickland, CNN

(CNN) — One of Earth’s deepest mysteries lies beneath our feet: the planet’s inner core.

Made of iron and nickel, the hot, solid sphere is about 70% the size of the moon.

Recent research suggested this dense center reversed its spin, and now, scientists have also found evidence that the shape of the inner core is changing.

Scientists inferred signs of deformation from earthquakes strong enough to reach the planet’s heart. But never fear — this shape-shifting won’t directly affect life on Earth.

Over time, changes to this innermost layer could impact the planet’s magnetic field, which shields our world from solar radiation — and helps guide the migrations of many animals.

Ocean secrets

Loggerhead sea turtles make impressive migratory treks across oceans — and they have a superpower that guides them to nesting and feeding areas with nary a landmark in sight.

The turtles rely on Earth’s magnetic field to help them navigate in two ways. A magnetic map aids with location tracking, and a magnetic compass orients them in the right direction.

Now, a new study has shown loggerheads actually memorize magnetic fields to help them find foods after migrating.

In fact, captive juvenile loggerheads will “dance” in a particular movement pattern in response to magnetic cues that remind them where they previously partook in meals — and the cute motion is something you have to see to believe.

Defying gravity

Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, who have been on the International Space Station since June after piloting Boeing Starliner’s first crewed test flight, may be coming home a bit sooner than planned. NASA is aiming to put the duo on a return flight to Earth as soon as mid-March.

It’s a time of change at the agency, where employees have expressed concerns due to the Trump administration’s directives over anti-diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility communications.

NASA shared that the Space Launch System megarocket, which first flew in 2022, is “essential” to the Artemis moon landing program, even as Boeing has announced layoffs connected to the program.

Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos’ rocket company Blue Origin said it plans to lay off more than 1,000 employees shortly after it debuted its first orbital rocket, New Glenn.

Across the universe

Astronomers detected the highest-energy cosmic “ghost particle” ever found in an unlikely place: the bottom of the Mediterranean Sea.

The KM3NeT Collaboration has been building a giant network of sensors in the deep sea near Toulon, France, and Capo Passero, Italy, for about a decade to detect neutrinos. The particles can pass through any kind of matter and contain information about some of the most energetic events in the universe, such as gamma-ray bursts.

When a powerful neutrino traveled through the partly finished ARCA detector off the coast of Italy, it set off sensors with its bluish light. Now, researchers are trying to figure out what extreme astronomical event created the particle and sent it flying toward Earth.

Separately, a test image captured by the Euclid space telescope revealed a startingly detailed look at a rare cosmic phenomenon known as an Einstein ring, the light of a distant galaxy creating a glowing ring around a nearby one.

A long time ago

An analysis of bones of ancient humans recovered from a cave near Kraków, Poland, suggest early Europeans may have dined on the brains of their enemies.

Researchers studied remains of 10 individuals from the Magdalenian culture who lived in Europe between 11,000 and 17,000 years ago. The bones had marks and cuts suggesting the removal of bone marrow and brain matter.

Previous research suggested cannibalism was common among the Magdalenians, and they practiced it as a funerary rite. But the skulls in this instance showed it “was a case of warfare,” said archaeologist Francesc Marginedas of the Catalan Institute of Human Paleoecology and Social Evolution in Spain.

Wild kingdom

Speaking of brains, scientists identified a fungus that lures cave spiders from their webs and turns them into “zombies.”

The fungus first came to light when a television crew was filming inside an abandoned gunpowder storeroom at Northern Ireland’s Castle Espie Wetland Centre in 2021. The crew spotted an orb weaver spider acting in an unusual manner, suggesting something had altered its behavior.

The fungus, named Gibellula attenboroughii, infects and kills the spiders, then uses the arachnid’s body to spread its spores. But researchers are still trying to understand exactly how the fungus alters and affects the brains of spiders to control them.

Explorations

Linger over these fresh finds with your morning beverage:

— Astronomers discovered a monster radio jet formed during the early days of the universe, and it’s the largest known celestial object of its kind in the distant cosmos.

— Unprovoked shark attacks declined sharply in 2024 around the world, according to a new report. Now, experts are trying to figure out why.

— Archaeologists unearthed the remains of an ancient basilica, located at what once was the heart of Roman London, in the basement of a high-rise during building work in the British capital.

— The powerful eye of the James Webb Space Telescope will soon be trained on asteroid 2024 YR4 to see whether the space rock truly has a chance of hitting Earth in 2032.

