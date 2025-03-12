Trump takes an ax to US climate policy, rolling back major rules that targeted pollution

By Ella Nilsen, CNN

(CNN) — The Trump administration is rolling back several major climate policies, including two rules that target planet-warming pollution from vehicles and power plants, in a major blow to America’s progress on climate action.

The changes are expected to inject even more uncertainty into key industries, including manufacturing, which President Donald Trump has pledged to support through policy.

The Environmental Protection Agency announced Wednesday it will undo rules that would have pushed the electricity and auto-making sectors toward cleaner forms of energy.

Trump’s EPA is also preparing to reconsider and strike down a consequential scientific finding that has served as the basis of federal regulations to curb climate pollution. Dismissing the precedent would strip the EPA’s authority to manage the pollution that causes global warming.

The EPA is targeting EVs by dismantling a vehicle pollution rule the Biden administration finalized in March 2024, which – by mandating less pollution from cars – would have pushed US automakers to produce more EVs and fuel-efficient hybrid models that run on a mixture of gas and small batteries.

It comes just a day after Trump held a presidential auto show in front of the White House, showcasing his senior adviser and Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s electric cars and vowing to buy one himself at full price, after Tesla’s stock dipped.

“I haven’t driven a car in a long time, and I love to drive cars,” Trump told reporters at the event. “But I’m going to have it at the White House, and I’m going to let my staff use it.”

Trump often railed against EVs while running for president, but he has softened his stance since forming a close relationship with Musk.

Meanwhile, the president’s lead man on the environment railed against the Biden administration’s anti-pollution policies.

“The American auto industry has been hamstrung by the crushing regulatory regime of the last administration,” EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin said in a statement, adding the Trump administration “will abide by the rule of law to protect consumer choice and the environment.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

