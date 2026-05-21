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Local Forecast

Warmer for the Memorial Day weekend

By
Updated
today at 6:30 AM
Published 5:58 AM

Highs will top out in the upper 90s for the next few days, pushing us close to triple digits for Memorial Day Weekend.

Wildfires around SoCal have produced a lot of smoke. There are smoke advisories around the region, and air quality has been significantly impacted.

AQI readings range from "Moderate" to "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" in the Coachella Valley, so if you suffer from respiratory issues, please pay close attention to air quality through the weekend.

More smoke is forecast to move into the Valley this afternoon and evening.

Highs will hover just below 100 degrees through Memorial Day, then we see some nice cooling midweek next week.

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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