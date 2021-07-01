Police investigating crash involving officer and bicyclist

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

MISHAWAKA, Indiana (WBND-LD) — Police are investigating a crash involving an officer and a bicyclist Wednesday night.

At 11:18 p.m. Wednesday night, the Mishawaka Police Department was called to the area of Capitol Avenue and Lincoln Way East for reports of an accident involving a bicyclist and a motor vehicle.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered an off-duty St. Joseph County Police Officer was traveling southbound on Capitol at the Lincoln Way East intersection when he hit a bicyclist who was also traveling southbound on Capitol.

The bicyclist, a 43-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team was activated, per protocol, to handle the investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation.

