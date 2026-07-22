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Dangerous Heat Returns to the Coachella Valley with Lows in the 90s through the Weekend

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Published 3:37 PM

Extreme and dangerous heat returns to the Coachella Valley today through the weekend and even into early next week with highs climbing into the low to mid-110s today. Even hotter with highs reaching 113-117 degrees Friday through Sunday.

An Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect through Monday evening as dangerous daytime highs combines with overnight lows in the upper 80s and 90s, offering very little relief. That's a brutal combo that's going to keep HeatRisk in the major to extreme category, meaning the heat could impact just about anyone who's not taking precautions.

While a slight increase in monsoonal moisture may bring a few extra clouds over the mountains Thursday and Friday, the valley is expected to stay dry. Looking ahead we can expect a gradual cooling of 2-4 degrees arriving Tuesday before another potential heatwave develops in the second half of the week.

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Katie Boer

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