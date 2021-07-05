Fire crews battle multiple blazes in Sacramento area

CNN - Regional

By KCRA Staff

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — The Fourth of July is typically a busy night for firefighters and that was definitely the case for Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District crews in the North Highlands-Antelope area.

One person was taken to the hospital as a result of a fire that swept through a home on Floral Drive in North Highlands. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Up until early Monday morning, the home was surrounded in crime tape while Sacramento Metro fire investigators picked through the charred contents of the home.

Not far away and around the same time, a fire broke out at a home on Tippwood Way.

A battalion chief said the cause of the fire is still under investigation but reports that when crews arrived it appeared the fire had started on the roof of the home. An elderly homeowner made it out without injury.

Investigators were examining evidence of fireworks found nearby in the street.

While the investigation at both of those homes was underway, a dispatch came in for a grass fire off of Antelope North Road.

Initial estimates put the fire at around 3 to 4 acres. The fire ignited in an open field of dry grass, and it burned up to the fences of several homes off of Grey Iron Court. The cause of this fire is also under investigation.

A fourth fire was reported on Strathmore Way. Fortunately, no firefighter injuries have been reported on what was a busy night.

Much earlier in the night, Sacramento firefighters put out a house fire on Knightlinger Street in north Sacramento. No injuries were reported in that fire.

