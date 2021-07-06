K-9 undergoes surgery after patrol car crashes into utility pole, Cherokee County sheriff says

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

CHEROKEE COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — An Upstate K-9 officer is undergoing surgery Monday for critical injuries he suffered during a crash early Sunday morning.

Surgery for Cherokee County Sheriff’s K-9 deputy Loki started about 1:30 p.m. at an emergency veterinary clinic in Matthews, North Carolina, according to Sheriff Steve Mueller.

He said Loki was initially taken to an emergency vet clinic in Greenville, then taken by an animal ambulance to the North Carolina facility, which specializes in the type of injury Loki suffered.

The dog suffered a fracture along the C1, C2, C3 and C4 vertebrae, according to Mueller.

“So, it is a pretty substantial injury,” he said.

Mueller said the surgery will take about three hours, then the next 12 to 24 hours will be critical to indicate Loki’s recovery.

Loki was out of surgery recovering Monday night and they were able to repair his C2, C3 and C4 vertebrae, Mueller said.

According to Mueller, Loki may go home Tuesday or Wednesday.

There is no update on Loki’s work status and will be evaluated within the next 30 days, Mueller said.

Loki was in the back seat of the patrol car Sunday morning when the crash happened, Mueller said.

His handler was involved in a pursuit when another vehicle ran a traffic light at the intersection of North Logan and West Buford streets, according to Mueller.

Deputy Sardarius Henderson lost control of his vehicle, causing it to flip and hit a utility pole. Officials said the deputy was taken to the hospital, treated and released.

Mueller said during the rollover, the partition “cage” that separates the front from the back of the vehicle came loose. Loki was found sitting in the middle of the road about 20 to 20 feet away from the wrecked patrol car, Mueller said.

“We don’t know if he was thrown or if he crawled to that location,” Mueller said. “Most animals injured so badly tend to run off, but he was just sitting there.”

Mueller said the sheriff’s office has not at this point started a GoFundMe page or partnered with any other organization to do so.

As Loki continues to recover, he said the sheriff’s office will decide how to proceed with fundraising to pay for Loki’s treatment.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.