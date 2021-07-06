Lifetime concealed carry gun permit coming to Alabama next year

CNN - Regional

By Lacey Beasley

Click here for updates on this story

Mobile, Alabama (WALA) — Gun carriers in Alabama may not need to renew their permits anymore because a lifetime concealed carry option is coming next year.

Governor Kay Ivey signed this into law, which also allows background checks every five years.

Instead of paying up to $40 to renew, the lifetime permit is a one-time price of $300, and for those 60 or older, it’s $150.

Courts also have the power to revoke permits at any time.

Many people said this could make things more convenient by not having to go in and renew as often.

“It’ll save somebody the trip of going downtown once a year, two years, or every five years and have to renew,” said Talon Burks. “They’ll already have it.”

However, it raised a few questions for others.

“I see a small problem,” said Sharon Thorpe. “Sometimes people will take medication or be involved in stuff they shouldn’t be. They may have gotten a lifetime permit at one age, but 20 years later, it may not necessarily still be appropriate.”

Most people seemed to agree. If background checks are linked to the lifetime concealed carry permit, this could be a good thing for Alabama.

“There would be background checks, so we are keeping tabs on what’s going on,” said Burks. “So, I think it’ll be better that way.”

Some even think this could set a precedent for other states.

“It’s something other states should look into if Alabama sets a standard for it,” said another resident.

Alabama is also an open carry state, if the gun is in a holster. However, unlike other states, Alabama requires a permit.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.