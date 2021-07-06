Maine priest on leave during sexual abuse allegation investigation

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) — A Maine priest who previously led retreats for youth is on administrative leave pending an investigation into an allegation of sexual abuse.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland says the allegation against Father Robert Vaillancourt dates to the 1980s and involves an underage girl.

Vaillancourt is currently the pastor of St. Brendan the Navigator Parish with churches in Camden, Rockland, Belfast, Islesboro, Vinalhaven and North Haven.

Bishop Robert Deeley has appointed Monsignor Paul Stefanko, who has been serving at the parish in recent months, as temporary administrator of the parish.

The Diocese says Father Vaillancourt has denied any wrongdoing and says he will cooperate with any investigation.

An internal investigation by the Diocese of Portland’s Office of Professional Responsibility is underway. Findings of that investigation will be presented to the Diocese’s Review Board.

