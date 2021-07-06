Suspect in bait car theft shot by police

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — Officers shot a suspect they say tried to steal a bait car in northeast Albuquerque.

Officials with Albuquerque police say around 7:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to a bait car activation near Central Avenue and Louisiana Boulevard.

They tracked the car down near Osuna Road and San Mateo Blvd where a standoff occurred and at least one officer fired his weapon hitting the suspect.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital.

