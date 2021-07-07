Cleanup underway after severe storms, winds down trees, power lines across Tri-State

CNN - Regional

By WABC Staff

NEW YORK (WABC) — The cleanup continues Wednesday after fast-moving thunderstorms and heavy winds carved a path of destruction across the Tri-State Area Tuesday night.

While storms moved quickly through the area, gusty winds brought down many trees in New York City and New Jersey.

The Garden State bore the brunt of the damage, where tens of thousands were without electricity at the height of the storm.

In Parsippany, a tree went up in flames after falling on live power lines, and in River Vale, a downed line smoldered in the middle of the street.

It all happened very quickly, with residents scrambling for safety.

In Glen Rock, a grandmother and grandson were forced to rush to a neighbors house after a massive tree uprooted and landed on their home.

It destroyed the porch and compromised the chimney, but amazingly, no one was hurt. The house is now condemned.

In Teaneck, a large tree fell on a home on Queen Anne Road.

No injuries were reported.

Photos also showed a car crushed by a tree in East Orange.

In Hackensack, a downed tree took out wires and service to an apartment building on Arcadia Road.

“We had a little storm come through and numerous calls for a tree down,” Lake Hiawatha Fire Department Chief Steve Colantoni said. “We have a tree onto a house with a live wire, onto the telephone phone and the tree on fire. Just waiting on JCP&L to make sure the scene is safe.”

Residents were advised to stay in their homes.

In New York, a tree fell near a home as storms swept through Rochester, with a large branch narrowly missing the house.

Trees all across Queens came down, including a massive one on 84th Street and 150th.

On Staten Island, Citizen App video captured a large tree that had fallen onto a house on Amsterdam Avenue.

On the Upper East Side in New York City, video showed what appeared to be carboard flying off the roof of a building on East 96th Street between Second and Third avenues.

In Brooklyn, storms brought down an outdoor dining structure on to cars on Norman Avenue and Manhattan Avenue.

Fortunately, there were no reports of any injuries after the storms walloped the Tri-State. But the cleanup is another story that will be ongoing for several days.

